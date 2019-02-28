Quilt Retreat with Kaye England 2019

The 2nd Annual

QUILT WINTER BLUES AWAY WITH KAYE!

February 28 through March 2, 2019

Our first Quilt Retreat was so popular, we were asked to do it again. Kaye is excited to return to Clifton Forge to share her skills, techniques and all new lessons with you.

Internationally known quilt designer, author, teacher and fabric designer, Kaye England, returns to Clifton Forge to present the second Quilt Winter Blues Away with Kaye Retreat. The cost of patterns is included with registration, as are morning/afternoon breaks, lunches and dinners.

Registration limited to 46 students and is open to beginners, intermediate and advanced quilters!

Schedule:

Thursday noon: February 28: Check in and set up. 2:00 pm Kaye lectures and students begin quilting; dinner in Historic Masonic Theater Underground, evening quilting session.

Friday, March 1, Lectures and quilting from morning through evening with morning and afternoon breaks, lunch and dinner provided.

Saturday, March 2, Lectures and quilting from morning through 5:00, photos, packing up and good-byes. Breaks and lunch provided. More details will be provided as we get closer to the date