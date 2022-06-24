Quilt Art by the Shady Ladies
to
Folkmoot Center 112 Virginia Ave, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Ann Mondul
by Sandy Leafe
SHADY LADIES’ QUILT SHOW RETURNS
QUILT ART by the SHADY LADIES, a popular Haywood County event, returns to the FOLKMOOT CENTER, 112 Virginia Ave, Waynesville, NC on June 24-26, 2022. ‘We missed our show these two pandemic years, explained Jane Cole, a leader of the group. ‘Our pent up creativity resulted in some stunning creations.’
A highlight of each past show has been a special exhibit of ‘Challenge Quilts’ where each member created a quilt in response to a common theme. This year, the group embarked on a more collaborative venture. Each quilter made a single block which was then passed to another member, who added her own touch. ‘The process required a stylistic conversation with the previous contributors,’ clarified Wendy Bowen, the other leader of the group. ‘The creative challenge was intense!’ After 6 months and 6 different quilters’ additions, the resulting ROUND ROBIN quilts returned to their originators transformed.
QUILT ART by the SHADY LADIES will be open to the public from 10 to 5 on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25; noon to 4 on Sunday, June 26. It will feature over 100 quilts ranging from modern to traditional, wall hangings to bed quilts. All proceeds from the $5 admission are donated to Folkmoot. There will be a raffle quilt to benefit the Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center and the Haywood County Big Brothers Big Sisters. The show will include a boutique, with quilts and quilting-related items for sale.