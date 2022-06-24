× Expand Ann Mondul by Sandy Leafe

SHADY LADIES’ QUILT SHOW RETURNS

QUILT ART by the SHADY LADIES, a popular Haywood County event, returns to the FOLKMOOT CENTER, 112 Virginia Ave, Waynesville, NC on June 24-26, 2022. ‘We missed our show these two pandemic years, explained Jane Cole, a leader of the group. ‘Our pent up creativity resulted in some stunning creations.’

A highlight of each past show has been a special exhibit of ‘Challenge Quilts’ where each member created a quilt in response to a common theme. This year, the group embarked on a more collaborative venture. Each quilter made a single block which was then passed to another member, who added her own touch. ‘The process required a stylistic conversation with the previous contributors,’ clarified Wendy Bowen, the other leader of the group. ‘The creative challenge was intense!’ After 6 months and 6 different quilters’ additions, the resulting ROUND ROBIN quilts returned to their originators transformed.

QUILT ART by the SHADY LADIES will be open to the public from 10 to 5 on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25; noon to 4 on Sunday, June 26. It will feature over 100 quilts ranging from modern to traditional, wall hangings to bed quilts. All proceeds from the $5 admission are donated to Folkmoot. There will be a raffle quilt to benefit the Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center and the Haywood County Big Brothers Big Sisters. The show will include a boutique, with quilts and quilting-related items for sale.