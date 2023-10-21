Punkin Chunkin Festival

Festival: October 21 and 22, 2023

Chili & Anything Pumpkin Cook-off: October 20, 2023

If you have never seen a pumpkin fly, Punkin Chunkin is your chance. Catapults, air cannons, trebuchets and other powerful machines toss pumpkins up to several thousand feet in a battle between champion Pumpkin Chunkers. Thousands of people come every year to see this hugely popular harvest festival in Western North Carolina near Hayesville that is sponsored by the Clay County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the pumpkin throwing, there will be pie-eating contests, live entertainment, food and craft vendors. Old Time Tractors will be on display with hay rides, as well as airplane rides. The Kidzone is always a popular place with lots of kids’ activities.

Punkin Chunkin weekend kicks off on Friday evening with the “Anything Pumpkin” and Chili Cook-off competition on the Historic Hayesville Square starting at 6 pm. Tickets will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis at the event. Please come and enjoy the music and dine out at our many restaurants located on the historic downtown.

The main festival is held at 811 Settawig Road in Brasstown. No pets or firearms allowed. Bring your lawn chair. The festival runs from 10-5 on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is $5, admission is $5, children under 5 are free. On both days, the machines are scheduled to launch pumpkins from 1-4. The machines will take practice throws before then and you can take a close up look at the machines.

You can contact us via our Contact Us page or call us at 828-389-3704.

Click here to watch a short video from prior year’s festivals.