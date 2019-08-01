Punch Brothers are the quintet of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher. The band has been acknowledged by the Washington Post of “…taking bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart.” Punch Brothers’ latest album on Nonesuch Records, All Ashore, follows their critically acclaimed T Bone Burnett–produced 2015 release, The Phosphorescent Blues.

$45 Adult

$40.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$25 Student/Child