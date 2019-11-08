Pumpkin Smashin Fun

So what to do with all the left over pumpkins? Feed them to the animals of course! They are nutritious and great enrichment! Join us as we toss them to the water buffalo, cougar bowl with hers and much more! Help us throw, smash and create enrichment from pumpkins! Zoo Admission: Guided Zoo Tour & Petting Zoo Area $23 Adult $21 children﻿ (Ages 2-11) *infants are free