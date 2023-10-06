Pumpkin Fest is returning to Brevard in 2023! Event dates are October 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28.

Pumpkin Fest, a Brevard tradition since 2015, is an annual family-friendly Halloween-themed event held at Silvermont Park the last four weekends of October. Featuring beautiful lighted carved pumpkin displays on a short walking trail, local musicians, food trucks, games, storytelling, face painting, a white squirrel scavenger hunt, and tours of the historic mansion, Pumpkin Fest is developed, organized, and staffed by Friends of Silvermont. The Friends are a volunteer group that supports and advises Transylvania County management in the renovation, enhancement and upkeep of the Silvermont mansion and surrounding park.

Pumpkin Fest is the major fund-raising event for Friends of Silvermont. New in 2023, sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels. For more information about sponsorship, contact Friends of Silvermont.

Admission and parking fees support upgrades and improvements to Silvermont Park and the historic home of the Silversteen Family. Since 2013, some of those improvements include:

Exterior painting and repair of mansion

Window replacement (with matching grant from the Daughters of the American Revolution)

Walking trail and ADA-compliant picnic table and benches

Playground (joint venture with Transylvania County)

Floor repair and refinishing of first floor of mansion

Pruning and treatment of mature trees along the approach and in front of the mansion

The 7th annual Pumpkin Fest was a great success. More than 5,600 paying attendees came to the park over the eight nights of the event in 2022. Friends of Silvermont grossed over $34,000, with over 225 volunteers contributing thousands of hours of off-season maintenance, event set-up, event nights, and event takedown. At least 50 volunteers were onsite each event night.