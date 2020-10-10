Prater's Mill Country Fair

Prater's Mill teems with life as crafters and entertainers gear up for this quality arts and crafts show held in the atmosphere of an old-fashioned country fair. The fair focuses on mountain music, Southern foods, living history exhibits and the handmade crafts and original art of 185 talented artists and artisans. Craft demonstrations include blacksmithing, spinning, quilting, woodcarving and hand tufting, a cottage industry that evolved into the tufted carpet industry centered in Dalton, Ga.