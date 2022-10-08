Prater's Mill Country Fair

Prater's Mill Historic Site 5845 Highway #2, City of Dalton, Georgia 30721

Prater’s Mill teems with life as crafters and entertainers gear up for this quality arts and crafts show held in the atmosphere of an old-fashioned country fair. The fair focuses on mountain music, Southern foods, living history exhibits and the handmade crafts and original art of 185 talented artists and artisans. Craft demonstrations include blacksmithing, spinning, quilting, woodcarving and hand tufting, a cottage industry that evolved into the tufted carpet industry centered in Dalton, Ga. The mill, built in 1855, grinds corn during the fair. Articles will be displayed ranging from handmade knives and baskets to fine oil paintings.

Adults $10.00, ages 12 & under are free; military free with ID.

Oct. 8 - Saturday 9:00am – 6:00pm

Oct. 9 - Sunday 9:00am – 5:00pm

706-694-6455
