Pots on the Green

Jackson County embraces mountain traditions, and one of the longstanding crafts is the art of pottery. Join us for a two-day ceramic art show celebrating the area’s rich pottery heritage. Unique, original pottery by select artisans will be on display and for sale. Learn about the history of pottery and techniques used in our area during four distinct demonstrations and talks. There is a pottery style to fit any taste from fine art collectors to those looking for functional dinnerware. Local galleries feature both functional home stoneware and decorative ceramics. Collectors can choose from varying glazes and techniques for one-of-a-kind creations such as face jugs, whimsical figures, elaborate vases, and everyday serving pieces with flair. Free admission to the festival and food will be available for purchase.