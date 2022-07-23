Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour

Pop-jazz collective Postmodern Jukebox — the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine” — returns to Boone with The Grand Reopening Tour, which promises audiences “the most sensational ’20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.” Performing some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras, the tour features an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians who bring creator Scott Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements alive night after night. The core ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable – making for one of the most thrilling live music experiences of this and any other time period.