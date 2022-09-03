Possum Creek on Pavilion Stage

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Possum Creek plays bluegrass, old-time mountain, and gospel music in the Asheville, NC area. We feel privileged to be able to live in such a diverse region with a strong heritage of the mountain people. We invite all of you to visit the North Carolina mountains for a taste of heaven. Take a listen then come on over. All FREE. https://youtu.be/c5YORw0AxjA

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
