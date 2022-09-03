Possum Creek on Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Possum Creek on the Pavilion Stage
Possum Creek plays bluegrass, old-time mountain, and gospel music in the Asheville, NC area. We feel privileged to be able to live in such a diverse region with a strong heritage of the mountain people. We invite all of you to visit the North Carolina mountains for a taste of heaven. Take a listen then come on over. All FREE. https://youtu.be/c5YORw0AxjA
