Pollinators: Secret Superheroes

Bears Bees + Brews and Center for Honeybee Research present Secret Superheroes, an intimate pollinator dinner experience presenting the instrumental role pollinators play for the culinary world and for a healthy ecosystem.

Join us at the Asheville Masonic Temple, as Blind Pig prepares a delicious and diverse feast highlighting the tastiest pollinator-derived ingredients, followed by pollinator and wildlife conservation presentations that will leave you feeling full of pollinated fare and wisdom.

We are proud to take part in Asheville GreenWorks and Bee City USA – Asheville’s 7th annual Pollination Celebration.

** To honor the endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, please come dressed in black & yellow, with a hint of rusty orange.