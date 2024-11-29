× Expand WMSR 20 years of the Polar Express Train Ride

A Holiday Favorite Comes To Life At The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad!

"All aboard" The Polar Express Train Ride™ this Christmas season! This holiday favorite, inspired by the hit movie, is brought to life when you and your family take a ride on The Polar Express™. With music from the motion picture soundtrack, you'll journey to the North Pole, enjoying hot chocolate and cookies served on board. Passengers can sing, dance, and listen to a reading of The Polar Express™. Don't forget to wear your favorite pajamas and join in on the magic!

Join us for a magical, family-friendly event that's fun for all ages! Experience the story like never before as we journey from either Cumberland or Frostburg to the North Pole to see the Big Man himself! We welcome riders from Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the whole country on board The Polar Express Train Ride™. Book your trip today!