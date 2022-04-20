Pointes, Pirouettes and Pliés …Carolina Ballet Theatre Turns 50

× Expand Upcountry History Museum Graphic Greenville's Carolina Ballet Theatre marks its milestone 50th anniversary and celebrates its legacy of bringing world-class productions to the Greenville, SC, stage.

For more than six centuries, ballet has graced royal courts and stages across the globe, and for 50 years, Greenville’s own Carolina Ballet Theatre (CBT) has been bringing this timeless performance art to the Upstate.

From that first day in 1972 until now, CBT has been guided by the prospect of what could be. Its evolutionary, enlightened, and engaging approach has ensured that this powerful performance art remains true to its origins while continuing to push the boundaries of this dynamic dance medium.

An artistic vision with hundreds of dancers, hundreds of hours of training and practicing, and countless performances have all culminated into a legacy of bringing world-class productions to the Greenville stage.

This exhibition, on display through July 17, 2022, celebrates an incredible 50-year journey that has encountered notable high points, as well as unimaginable setbacks, but has still managed to raise the barre on entertainment excellence, engaged outreach, and unity through performance arts.

The Upcountry History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Closed on Monday.