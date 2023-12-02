Poinsettia Christmas Parade
Downtown Greenville SC Main St, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
For more than 75 years, the parade has signaled the start of the Christmas season in Greenville. Each year the parade attracts thousands of visitors downtown to view the holiday floats and activities.
Join the City of Greenville as they kick off the holiday season with the Poinsettia Christmas Parade on Main Street!

