The Plum Hollow Festival is always held Memorial Day Weekend.(Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)

Since the transition of claw hammer to the finger picks, bluegrass has gone through many exciting changes. The Plum Hollow Alternative Bluegrass Festival is dedicated to the innovations made by creative artists breaking new ground with an old music.

New Grass, Grunge Grass, Jazz Grass, Bluegrass Rock & Roll (and other grassy pastures not yet discovered) are all a part of Alternative Bluegrass. Our goal (besides having a great party) is to also bring together the music industry in our region (VA, TN, SC, NC, GA) to showcase this new format of music to music buyers, radio stations, record labels and other industry related groups.