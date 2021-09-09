Plein Air International Paint-Out

This 4-day event provides a multitude of opportunities to capture the spirit of plein air and the inherent natural beauty of our area. Artists from all over the country travel to our community to enjoy the county-wide paint outs, participate in master workshops, enjoy a quick draw event and silent auction, and enjoy networking with fellow plein air artists. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.