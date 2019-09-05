Plein Air International Paint-Out

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Fannin County provides the perfect setting for nature and art to come together during our 2019 Plein Air International Paint Out Event. This 4 day event provides a multitude of opportunities to capture the spirit of plein air and the inherent natural beauty of our area. Artists from all over the country travel to our community to enjoy the county-wide paint outs, take part in a workshop, sign up for a quick draw event and silent auction, and enjoy networking with fellow plein air artists. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. This year’s judge will be plein air artist Ed Cahill.

