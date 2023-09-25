× Expand Warm Springs Gallery A preview of scenic views artists paint and capture during the festival.

The Plein Air Festival is celebrating its 10th year this year in Warm Springs, Virginia. The annual event highlights the traditions of outdoor painting with some of the finest painters from Virginia and across the county. Thirty nationally acclaimed artists will set up their easels, pull out their paintbrushes and document the landscape and culture of Bath County, Virginia. The theme this year is water, with a series of events throughout the week for locals and visitors to join in and watch the beauty unfold.

The full series of events can be found on the event's website: https://www.bathcountypleinairfestival.org/2023-schedule.html