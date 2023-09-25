Plein Air Festival

to

Bath County Bath County, Virginia

The Plein Air Festival is celebrating its 10th year this year in Warm Springs, Virginia. The annual event highlights the traditions of outdoor painting with some of the finest painters from Virginia and across the county. Thirty nationally acclaimed artists will set up their easels, pull out their paintbrushes and document the landscape and culture of Bath County, Virginia. The theme this year is water, with a series of events throughout the week for locals and visitors to join in and watch the beauty unfold.

The full series of events can be found on the event's website: https://www.bathcountypleinairfestival.org/2023-schedule.html

Info

Bath County Bath County, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plein Air Festival - 2023-09-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plein Air Festival - 2023-09-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plein Air Festival - 2023-09-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plein Air Festival - 2023-09-25 00:00:00 ical