Each year, the Virginia Highlands Festival partners with William King Museum of Art to create special opportunities for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts alike. April 2020 marks the fifth annual Plein Air Abingdon–a plein air paint-out and pop-up gallery that offers a place to create new work, sell work, and network with fellow artists and creators. Throughout the event, a juried plein air competition takes place around Abingdon, Virginia and the surrounding region.