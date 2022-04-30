× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Family walk at Sky Meadows

Turner Pond Entrance.

Hit the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aid the environment at the inaugural Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit, We Plant Trees. Time is on your side when on the park's 5k course to go at your own pace and enjoy a fun-filled morning while supporting your local environment. This event is free and all ages are welcome to participate... leashed dogs are welcome too! All participants will receive 1-gallon of native Virginia trees (Eastern Redbud, Sycamore, White Oak, Red Maple, Silky Dogwood, Willow Oak, American Beech, Tulip Poplar, and more) to plant when they get home. Be sure to share your plantings and race photos at @weplanttreesorg on social media!

Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Family Fun Run/Walk beginning at 10 a.m from the Turner Pond Entrance. Although the race is free, pre-registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-plant-trees-family-fun-run-at-sky-meadows-state-park-tickets-269635155007. This event is rain or shine.

We Plant Trees is an organization working to help combat the build-up of carbon dioxide through carbon sequestration, assisting insect pollinators, improving water quality, and mitigating global climate change while enhancing the habitat and beauty of our region for a healthier, more sustainable environment. They have planted over 23,000 trees since the start-up of their organization in 2019, with a plan of planting many more to come! To learn more, please visit https://www.weplanttrees.org/ .