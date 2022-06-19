Plant Identification Walk

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sensory Explorers' Trail at Sky Meadows

Explore what lurks just above the ground with the Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members Mary Keith Ruffner and Sally Anderson. Discover the diverse plants of the Sensory Explorers' Trail with emphasis on herbaceous plants, both native and introduced. Learn about invasive plants, and develop identification skills to recognize them. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.