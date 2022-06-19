Plant Identification Walk

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Sensory Explorers’ Trail.

Explore what lurks just above the ground with the Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members Mary Keith Ruffner and Sally Anderson. Discover the diverse plants of the Sensory Explorers' Trail with emphasis on herbaceous plants, both native and introduced. Learn about invasive plants, and develop identification skills to recognize them. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plant Identification Walk - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plant Identification Walk - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plant Identification Walk - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plant Identification Walk - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 ical