Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents PIPPIN, Feb 11-22 at Brenau University’s Hosch Theatre. With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN is the story of one man’s journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. A traveling troupe, led by the charismatic Leading Player, guides Pippin through the adventures of war, sex, politics, and love. Full of dance, passion, and iconic music, PIPPIN reveals that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but in the ordinary moments that happen every day. Rated PG-13.

Tickets are $28-30 for adults, $26-28 for seniors, and $18-20 for students, and are available at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or by calling the box office at 678-717-3624.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a nationally-acclaimed collaboration of the University of North Georgia, Brenau University, theatre professionals, and the Northeast Georgia community.