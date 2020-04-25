Pioneer Day
Mountain Gateway Museum 24 Water Street, North Carolina 28762
Begun in 1984 to celebrate and help preserve the history, heritage, and traditional lifestyles of people in Western North Carolina's mountains, this free, one-day, family-friendly festival offers arts & crafts, live bands, food trucks, antique cars, vintage farm equipment, re-enactors, special exhibits, children's games, and much more.
Info
