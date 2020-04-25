Pioneer Day

Mountain Gateway Museum 24 Water Street, North Carolina 28762

Begun in 1984 to celebrate and help preserve the history, heritage, and traditional lifestyles of people in Western North Carolina's mountains, this free, one-day, family-friendly festival offers arts & crafts, live bands, food trucks, antique cars, vintage farm equipment, re-enactors, special exhibits, children's games, and much more.

Info

Mountain Gateway Museum 24 Water Street, North Carolina 28762 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
8286689259
