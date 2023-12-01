Pioneer Christmas

× Expand Crab Orchard Museum

Friday, December 1, 2023

6 pm – 9 pm

Admission is FREE with a canned good donation to A Child Shall Lead Them Food Pantry.

Join us as we celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season in true pioneer spirit! The Museum Center and Pioneer Park will be full of holiday cheer and ringing with music and song!

There will be hot apple cider and delicious homemade cookies, costumed interpreters and demonstrators, a Christmas craft in the Red Barn, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself! You can finish up your holiday shopping (or maybe just get started) with discounts in the Museum Gift Shop. Local authors will be on site to sign books and visit with guests. Be sure to come by and see them! There’s so much to see and do at the Museum – you won’t want to miss it!

And check out the Tazewell County tourism blog for a little history and more information about

Christmas on the frontier!