× Expand Courtesy of The Marshall Tucker Band Saturday night's headliner is The Marshall Tucker Band, which has been entertaining audiences with Southern rock hits since 1972.

The second annual Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo celebrates all the outdoor pursuits available in the Yadkin Valley town of Pilot Mountain and at nearby Pilot Mountain State Park.

There are many festival highlights, including a Saturday evening concert by The Marshall Tucker Band at Armfield Civic Center. Tickets for the concert are $40 and available online.

Outdoor adventure activities take place daily. Folks can visit the outdoor expo to interact with vendors representing the following outdoor activities: hiking, biking, climbing, camping, kayaking, fishing and disc golf. Tournaments for disc golf, pickleball and cornhole take place throughout the weekend.