Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo

Downtown Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27014

The second annual Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo celebrates all the outdoor pursuits available in the Yadkin Valley town of Pilot Mountain and at nearby Pilot Mountain State Park.

There are many festival highlights, including a Saturday evening concert by The Marshall Tucker Band at Armfield Civic Center. Tickets for the concert are $40 and available online.

Outdoor adventure activities take place daily. Folks can visit the outdoor expo to interact with vendors representing the following outdoor activities: hiking, biking, climbing, camping, kayaking, fishing and disc golf. Tournaments for disc golf, pickleball and cornhole take place throughout the weekend.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
336-444-2016
