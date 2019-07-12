Pilobolus maintains its own singular style, evolving interplay with shapeshifting, shadowplay and other explorations, breaking down barriers between disciplines and challenging the way we think about dance. Pilobolus invites you to engage with childlike wonder at a performance that features classic and brand-new repertory – ranging from the silly to the surreal to the sublime.

$30 Adult

$27 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$20 Student/Child

Free Child (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket