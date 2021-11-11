From November 11, 2021 through February 15, 2022 visitors can experience a true winter wonderland in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevierville. Millions of small, twinkling lights come together on streets throughout the mountain towns to form elaborate displays that will leave you in awe. A drive down the Pigeon Forge parkway will treat you to a view of the 12 Days of Christmas in lights. Head to Gatlinburg to see intricate displays of animals native to the Smoky Mountains. Pigeon Forge Winterfest takes the bite out of winter frost and transforms the area into a metropolis of winter fun. Join winter-minded folks and enjoy activities in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville, and small towns nestled near the Smoky Mountains.