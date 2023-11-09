Experience a true winter wonderland in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevierville. Millions of small, twinkling lights come together on streets throughout the mountain towns to form elaborate displays that will leave you in awe.

A drive down the Pigeon Forge parkway will treat you to a view of the 12 Days of Christmas in lights. Head to Gatlinburg to see intricate displays of animals native to the Smoky Mountains. Pigeon Forge Winterfest takes the bite out of winter frost and transforms the area into a metropolis of winter fun. Join winter-minded folks and enjoy activities in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville, and small towns nestled near the Smoky Mountains.

East Tennessee is a wonderland during Winterfest! Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville and the rest of the Smoky Mountains will twinkle and shine as five million lights glow in celebration of the season. If you love music and entertainment, you’ll love Pigeon Forge shows and theaters. Smoky Mountain Winterfest turns the best Pigeon Forge shows and theaters into a special, seasonal experience. The entire family will enjoy being entertained inside Pigeon Forge’s theaters.

Mountain peaks and swirling snowflakes combine to provide the best winter ambiance for holiday decorations. This is a magical time of year when every mountain town hosts cider sippings, mountain music, and candy samplings. Discover the finest handcrafted chocolates and world-renowned artisans creating everything from quilts to pottery to hand-hewn furnishings. If you are gift shopping in the Smoky Mountains, a gift of food is a token of love.

Pigeon Forge, TN is a top winter destination for families, because it is filled with beautiful sparkling lights and restaurants that families enjoy. This is a great town for walking around on a brisk winter night. People are happy and hospitable as they wander in and out of warm and welcoming gift shops. Be sure to bring your camera and take pictures of over-the-top Winterfest displays. Winterfest continues well beyond the traditional holiday season. The lights stay in place until the end of February. People love taking advantage off-season vacation packages and bargains galore. In recent years, Pigeon Forge Winterfest has received a huge influx of winter vacationers who are bargain shopping at the hundreds of outlet stores after Christmas. Use PigeonForge.com as your complete guide for things to do in the Smoky Mountains!