A Piece of Wintergreen’s Past: Peggy’s Pinch Hike

Join Josh Palumbo as we investigate “Peggy’s Pinch” and traverse into the confines of the Shamokin Gorge. This exploration will take us to Diamond Hill Cemetery and amongst old homesteads that well predate the current Wintergreen residents. This hike is rated as moderate and will feature a bit of bushwhacking off trail. Dress for all conditions and bring plenty of water. Payment is due at time of registration. $8/Member, $12/Non-Member.