Pickin in the Park

Norris Dam State Park Campbell County, Tennessee

Join the Friends of Norris Dam State Park for the annual Pickin’ in the Park Concert held the first Friday of October from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. This event is an evening full of bluegrass music, BBQ, local craft vendors, laughter and fun. The event is located at the historic amphitheater and tearoom on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. If you have any questions, please call the park office at 865-425-4500.

Info
Norris Dam State Park Campbell County, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music, History, Kids & Family
865-425-4500
please enable javascript to view
