PIckin' & Paintin

The arts come alive during ‘Pickin’ and Paintin,’ a new event at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park August 19 – 21. Over the weekend, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community and art students from Gatlinburg-Pittman High School will partner to paint Adirondack chairs while the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival provides musical entertainment. Beginning August 22, the Fall themed chairs will be offered for purchase at an online auction to raise funds for the high school art department and student art scholarships to Arrowmont.