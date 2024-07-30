Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival

to

Five River Campgrounds Parsons, West Virginia

2017 INTERNATIONALBLUEGRASS EVENT OF THE YEAR

July 30- August 3rd 2024

  • Authentic Unlimited Band
  • No Joke Jimmy's​
  • Rhonda Vincent & Rage
  • Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys
  • The Dave Adkins Band
  • Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys
  • Caroline Owens Band
  • The Malpass Brothers
  • More announcements coming soon!

Info

Five River Campgrounds Parsons, West Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival - 2024-07-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival - 2024-07-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival - 2024-07-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival - 2024-07-30 00:00:00 ical