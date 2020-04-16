Pickens Azalea Festival
Pickens, SC Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
At the Pickens Azalea Festival we are always trying to provide more fun for the entire family! This year we are adding a family movie night on Thursday, April 16 to kick off the festival which will run over the next two days! Friday, April 17 will include a cruise-in and Saturday, April 18 a day packed with family fun and entertainment!
