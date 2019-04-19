Pickens has celebrated spring by throwing an arts and entertainment based and family friendly celebration. Each April, the Azaleas bloom, artisans and crafters come out, and the community joins together to celebrate spring in the city of Pickens. Celebrate is exactly what they do! Presented by the Pickens Azalea Festival Committee and hosted by area nonprofit and civic organizations, the Pickens Azalea Festival boasts the largest gathering of crafters, artisans, and entertainers in the county, and quite possibly the Golden Corner!