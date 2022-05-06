Pickens Azalea Festival 2022
Pickens Azalea Festival 208 Johnston St., City of Pickens, South Carolina 29671
When the azaleas are blooming in Pickens, South Carolina the little town celebrates! For over 30 years friends and family come back home for one of the largest family reunions in the Southeast, the Pickens Azalea Festival. Join with us as we welcome local artisan & crafters, tastes from across the Southeast, and musicians from across the nation. We can’t wait to see you there!
Info
Kids & Family, Outdoor