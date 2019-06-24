Pick Along Summer Camps - Intermediate

Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum provides a fun educational experience like no other. In addition to exploring the museum and learning about Bristol’s important role in the history of country music, campers learn the basics of a stringed instrument and work on projects with Radio Bristol—then apply the skills they’ve learned with live and on-air performances!

New week added! Intermediate Pick Along Summer Camp

June 24-28, 2019

Intermediate camps are for campers age 10-16 with previous camp experience or experience playing an instrument.

Half and full day options provided, plus discounts for registering multiple campers. Scholarships are also available.

Note: It is necessary to have a minimum of 12 registered participants in order for each summer camp to take place.