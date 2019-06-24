Pick Along Summer Camps - Intermediate
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum provides a fun educational experience like no other. In addition to exploring the museum and learning about Bristol’s important role in the history of country music, campers learn the basics of a stringed instrument and work on projects with Radio Bristol—then apply the skills they’ve learned with live and on-air performances!
New week added! Intermediate Pick Along Summer Camp
June 24-28, 2019
Intermediate camps are for campers age 10-16 with previous camp experience or experience playing an instrument.
Half and full day options provided, plus discounts for registering multiple campers. Scholarships are also available.
Note: It is necessary to have a minimum of 12 registered participants in order for each summer camp to take place.