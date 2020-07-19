Pianist with the Hair: Live from Paris

× Expand Julian G Julian G

Steinway artist Julian G, commonly referred to as “Pianist with the Hair” because of his distinctive look, is a renowned classical pianist and composer, who performs all over the world, in prestigious venues from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Singapore’s Symphony Stage, and has been featured on radio and TV in North America, Europe, and Asia. A classically trained pianist, Julian captivates his audience not only with his technical precision but also with his Woody Allen-ish wit. Julian invites his audience to abandon all preconceived notions about classical concerts. On stage he presents a program that includes classical standards, Tango transcriptions, and his own compositions. In between pieces, he engages the audience by sharing his personal stories, anecdotes from the lives of composers, and his home remedies for jet-lag.

This special preview performance is scheduled in conjunction with the planned appearance by Julian Gargiulo as part of the festival’s 2021 season.

To learn more about Julian Gargiulo: http://pianistwiththehair.com/home.html

Available via Facebook Live, appsummer.org