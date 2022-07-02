Photography National Juried Show

to

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

The 2022 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes totaling $3,000 will be awarded including $750 for Best of Show. Don't miss this unique opportunity to see and purchase some of the best photography around in North Georgia. Opening reception is July 16, 5-7pm. Please note: The Art Center is closed on Mondays.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
to
to
to
to
to
