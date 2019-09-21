Pets in the Park

Saturday September 21, 2019 at Gypsy Hill Park from 9 am till..., Support the Augusta Regional SPCA at our annual fun-draiser! A fun day at the park for pets and owners. There will be the Furry 5K Fun Run, Annual Walk for the Animals, the Doggone Good Dog Show, and the Candid Cat Photo Contest. There will be food, fun and informational booths! We hope to see you there!