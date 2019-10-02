Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher explores how a young orphan ultimately became Peter Pan. A wildly theatrical show, Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, this family-friendly show playfully explores the depths of greed and despair...and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.

Adult $17, Student $10