Paws in the Park
to
Downtown Blue Ridge East and West Main Streets , Georgia 30513
SAVE THE DATE - MORE DETAILS TO COME!
17TH ANNUAL PAWS IN THE PARK IS A FUN-FILLED EVENT FOR FAMILIES & THEIR PETS!
Local and area Animal Rescue Groups are coming together to create awareness about the needs & concerns of the homeless & abandoned animals in our area.
Pet Parade, Costume Contest, Blessing of the Animals, Pet Photos, Rabies Clinic, Micro-chipping & More!
ULTIMATE AIR DOGS DOCK DIVING COMPETITION (CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Parade of Animals starts at 10:00 a.m.
Costume Contest at 11 am
At the corner of East Main and Church Street.
Info
Downtown Blue Ridge East and West Main Streets , Georgia 30513
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family