Paula Poundstone

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Humorist, author and comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. Time magazine listed her HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff, as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula Poundstone continues as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.

$40 in-person

Comedy, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
8008412787
