Patti LaBelle
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Multi Grammy Award-winning superstar singer and actress Patti LaBelle is widely regarded as the queen of rock and soul music. She has received acclaim for many of her songs, including Lady Marmalade, When You Talk About Love, New Attitude, and the number one duet with Michael McDonald, On My Own.
$45 Adult
$40.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)
$25 Student/Child
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance