Patti LaBelle

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Multi Grammy Award-winning superstar singer and actress Patti LaBelle is widely regarded as the queen of rock and soul music. She has received acclaim for many of her songs, including Lady Marmalade, When You Talk About Love, New Attitude, and the number one duet with Michael McDonald, On My Own.

$45 Adult

$40.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$25 Student/Child

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
8008412787
