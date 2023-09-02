Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party

Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia

The Patsy Cline Music Festival will be held Labor Day weekend in her hometown of Winchester, Va. in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday anniversary Sept. 8.  Celebrating Patsy Cline sponsors the celebration that begins with a block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St. Food will be available for purchase at the festival as well as wine and beer.  Admission is $10 in advance until 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and $15 at the gate.

Some events are free; others require tickets, which are available on the website ; at the house, 608 S. Kent St.; at G&M Music, 2640 Valley Ave.; Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, at Brown Paper Tickets, and Apple Blossom Mall information desk.

For more information or to become a sponsor of the event, contact Rob Gaines III at robfgaines@yahoo.com or at  G&M Music, Inc. — 540-662-3838.

Info

Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
540-662-3838
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party - 2023-09-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party - 2023-09-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party - 2023-09-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party - 2023-09-02 00:00:00 ical