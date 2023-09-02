Patsy Cline Music Festival and Block Party

× Expand Visit Shenandoah Valley

The Patsy Cline Music Festival will be held Labor Day weekend in her hometown of Winchester, Va. in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday anniversary Sept. 8. Celebrating Patsy Cline sponsors the celebration that begins with a block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St. Food will be available for purchase at the festival as well as wine and beer. Admission is $10 in advance until 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and $15 at the gate.

Some events are free; others require tickets, which are available on the website ; at the house, 608 S. Kent St.; at G&M Music, 2640 Valley Ave.; Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, at Brown Paper Tickets, and Apple Blossom Mall information desk.

For more information or to become a sponsor of the event, contact Rob Gaines III at robfgaines@yahoo.com or at G&M Music, Inc. — 540-662-3838.