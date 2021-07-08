Parsons Dance

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

$40; $25 students (for 4pm matinee only)

Contemporary dance juggernauts Parsons Dance, known for their remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, performs a program featuring the company’s iconic Caught, a preview on The Road (set to music by Cat Stevens) and “Balance of Power.”

