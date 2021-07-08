Parsons Dance
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Parsons Dance
Contemporary dance juggernauts Parsons Dance, known for their remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, performs a program featuring the company’s iconic Caught, a preview on The Road (set to music by Cat Stevens) and “Balance of Power.”
