Parkway Middle School Art Showcase Reception

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Celebrate the showcase with us January 12th from 5-6.30PM!

You do not need to register for this event. The reception will be held in BRAHM’s Wilson Education Center. Light refreshments will be provided."

