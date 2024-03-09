× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers View of Sky Meadows Historic Area from Piedmont Overlook

Join us for "Park Day" at Bowman Library, where Sky Meadows State Park comes to you! This exciting event aims to bridge communities with the beauty and wonders of Sky Meadows State Park, offering a glimpse into its pastoral landscapes, recreational activities, and educational mission.

Explore the library grounds examining the diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Participate in hands-on activities suitable for all ages, including a park themed scavenger hunt. Interact with knowledgeable park rangers who will share insights about conservation efforts, park history, and upcoming events at Sky Meadows. Enjoy a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, including story reading, puppet show, and arts and crafts stations inspired by the park's natural environment.

Whether you're a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or new to exploring nature, Park Day at Bowman Library offers something for everyone. Come discover the wonders of Sky Meadows State Park and embark on a journey of exploration, education, and adventure!

Free.