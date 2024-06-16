PARI Summer STEM and Space Exploration Camps

× Expand PARI PARI STEM and Space Exploration Camp

Unleash your curiosity of the unknown when you retreat to a dark sky oasis where the stars are innumerable

and beckon overhead. Let the magnificence of space overwhelm you as you discover the mysteries that still

confound scientists, it just might drive you to become tomorrow's astronauts, physicists, and engineers.

Come learn how different telescopes work and use them and real data to explore space just like professional

scientists do. PARI is a unique site, rich in space science history, and is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains

of North Carolina, where an abundance of adventures awaits. From Space and Science to tubing, waterfall

swimming and roller skating, there are fun, refreshing activities for everyone.

Your Next Adventure Awaits!

When you look up at night and see a field of twinkling lights or the bright crescent of the Moon, what is it

you think of? Maybe you wonder what makes the stars burn and how they came to be, or what planets might

orbit them and the worlds they hold. Perhaps you see patterns that tell a story or point the way to a place

beyond the horizon. Or, do they instill in you a sense of adventure and desire to explore?

Space is a frontier that sparks imagination and curiosity to discover and understand. It invokes the same

spirit that drove ancient peoples to sail into the unknown and pioneers to set out across continents. To reach

into space requires tenacity and grit, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds who've studied,

experimented, and pushed humanity's abilities forward again and again.

The summer of 2024 will begin PARI's twenty- third summer camp season. It brings camp programs where

campers explore the ways that researchers delve the depths of our universe to make new discoveries, and the

challenges that humans face when leaving the Earth to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

It is also the third summer of our new partnership with Clemson University. This collaboration expands our

ability to inspire with new topics and resources and will reach even more campers who will become the next

generation of scientists and explorers.

Have you got what it takes to conquer STEM and Space?

PARI Summer Camps

Mission Control: Martian Frontier

-Do you have what it takes to plan a mission to another planet?

Gain confidence, learn space science, and strive to make it to a new world in this combination role-play—academic

camp. The wide variety of topics makes this camp a good fit for a range of interests. You’ll tackle challenges in

space craft and habitat design, astronaut health and well-being, and capturing public interest while swaying others

to support your plan.

This camp is designed for middle and high school aged campers.

Above & Beyond

-Models the research process followed by professionals in space science!

Our signature and most academically intensive camp explores the universe through astronomy, physics, and

astrobiology. Use real research-grade instruments and data to investigate objects like super-nova remnants and

distant star clusters, or map the Milky Way. One small step as a space explorer, one giant step in launching your

career in space.

This camp is designed for high school aged campers.

3D Planets - PARI Edition

Lunar and Martian Geography, 3D Modeling & Printing

What is the surface of other planets like? How do we find out and turn that information into a three dimensional

model? Can we accurately recreate other places in the solar system with a 3D printer in a way that anyone can

see and touch and gain an understanding of places beyond Earth? Campers will investigate these questions and

delve into the processes of making science accessible to all. The PARI edition will feature a field trip to a unique

mountain location to experience the beauty of the Land of Waterfalls.

This camp is available in versions for either middle school or high school aged campers.

Clemson & PARI Summer Camps

3D Planets - Clemson Edition

Lunar and Martian Geography, 3D Modeling & Printing

What is the surface of other planets like? How do we find out and turn that information into a three dimensional

model? Can we accurately recreate other places in the solar system with a 3D printer in a way that anyone can

see and touch and gain an understanding of places beyond Earth? Campers will investigate these questions and

delve into the processes of making science accessible to all.

The Clemson Edition of this camp will feature a guest speaker from Clemson University who will engage campers

with the science and research going on there. Campers will also hike to a unique mountain location in the Land of

Waterfalls.

This camp is designed for middle school aged campers.

Advanced 3D Planets - Clemson Edition

Lunar and Martian Geography, 3D Modeling & Printing

What is the surface of other planets like? How do we find out and turn that information into a three dimensional

model? Can we accurately recreate other places in the solar system with a 3D printer in a way that anyone can

see and touch and gain an understanding of places beyond Earth? Campers will investigate these questions and

delve into the processes of making science accessible to all.

The advanced version of this camp is designed for high school aged campers and will go deeper into the math

behind how the data is modeled in the computer. We will also learn to represent 3D models with code.

The Clemson Edition of this camp will feature a field trip to Clemson University where students experience the

science and research going on there.

This camp is designed for high school aged campers.

3D Planets - Clemson Edition

6/16/2024 3 PM - 6/21/2024 10 AM

Ages 11 - 15

Advanced 3D Planets - Clemson Edition

6/23/2024 3 PM - 6/28/2024 10 AM

Ages 14 - 17 years

3D Planets - PARI Edition

6/30/2024 3 PM - 7/5/2024 10 AM

Ages 11 - 15

Above & Beyond

7/7/2024 3 PM - 7/18/2024 10 AM

Grades 9th - 12th

Martian Frontier

7/21/2024 3 PM - 8/1/2024 10 AM

Grades 7th - 12th

Empowering today’s campers to become tomorrow’s leaders in space and science discovery